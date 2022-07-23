Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. x12/x8
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Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. x12/x8
Find each product. [(4y-1)+z]2
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Find each product. [(2p-3)+q]2
Add or subtract, as indicated. 3/2k + 5/3k
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 9m2 -12m+4