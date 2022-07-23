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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 51
Chapter 1, Problem 51

Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. A ⊆ U

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Identify the sets given: \( A = \{2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12\} \) and \( U = \{2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14\} \).
Recall the definition of subset: \( A \subseteq U \) means every element of \( A \) is also an element of \( U \).
Check each element of \( A \) to see if it is contained in \( U \): verify if 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 are all in \( U \).
Since all elements of \( A \) appear in \( U \), conclude that \( A \subseteq U \) is true.
If any element of \( A \) was not in \( U \), then \( A \subseteq U \) would be false.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Subset Definition

A set A is a subset of set U if every element of A is also an element of U. This means all members of A must be contained within U for A ⊆ U to be true.
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Set Membership

Set membership refers to whether an element belongs to a particular set. To verify subset relations, you check if each element of the first set is a member of the second set.
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Universal Set

The universal set U contains all elements under consideration in a particular context. Subsets are always compared to this universal set to determine inclusion or exclusion.
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