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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 51
Chapter 1, Problem 51

Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. x12/x8

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Identify the expression given: \(\frac{x^{12}}{x^{8}}\).
Recall the quotient rule for exponents, which states that when dividing like bases, you subtract the exponents: \(\frac{a^{m}}{a^{n}} = a^{m-n}\).
Apply the quotient rule to the expression: \(\frac{x^{12}}{x^{8}} = x^{12-8}\).
Simplify the exponent by performing the subtraction: \(x^{4}\).
Since the exponent is positive, the expression is already written without negative exponents, so the simplified form is \(x^{4}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Laws of Exponents

The laws of exponents govern how to simplify expressions involving powers. For division, subtract the exponent of the denominator from the exponent of the numerator when the bases are the same, e.g., x^a / x^b = x^(a-b). This rule is essential for simplifying expressions like x^12 / x^8.
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Negative Exponents

Negative exponents indicate the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent, such as x^(-n) = 1/x^n. Since the problem requires answers without negative exponents, any negative exponent must be rewritten as a positive exponent in the denominator.
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Zero and Negative Rules

Assumption of Nonzero Variables

Assuming variables represent nonzero real numbers ensures that division by zero does not occur, which is undefined. This assumption allows the use of exponent rules safely, especially when simplifying expressions involving division of powers.
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Equations with Two Variables
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Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. A ⊆ U

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