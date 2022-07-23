Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (√2 + 3) (√2 - 3)
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Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (√2 + 3) (√2 - 3)
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 9z-1/2+2z1/2
Multiply or divide as indicated. 57.116 × 100
Multiply or divide as indicated. 0.094 × 1000
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8.
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (∛11 - 1) (∛11² + ∛11 +1)