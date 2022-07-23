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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 121
Chapter 1, Problem 121

Multiply or divide as indicated. 0.094 × 1000

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1
Identify the operation to be performed, which is multiplication: multiply 0.094 by 1000.
Recall that multiplying a decimal number by 1000 shifts the decimal point three places to the right.
Write the multiplication expression as \(0.094 \times 1000\).
Shift the decimal point in 0.094 three places to the right to perform the multiplication.
Express the result as a simplified number after moving the decimal point.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multiplication of Decimals by Powers of Ten

Multiplying a decimal number by powers of ten (like 10, 100, 1000) shifts the decimal point to the right by as many places as there are zeros. For example, multiplying 0.094 by 1000 moves the decimal three places right, converting it to 94.
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Place Value and Decimal Point Movement

Understanding place value helps in correctly moving the decimal point during multiplication or division. Each shift to the right increases the number's value tenfold, while each shift to the left divides it by ten.
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Basic Arithmetic Operations

Multiplication is one of the fundamental arithmetic operations used to combine quantities. Knowing how to multiply numbers, including decimals, is essential for solving problems involving scaling or resizing values.
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