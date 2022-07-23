Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 6r-2/3-5r-5/3
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Chapter 1, Problem 121
Multiply or divide as indicated. 0.094 × 1000
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the operation to be performed, which is multiplication: multiply 0.094 by 1000.
Recall that multiplying a decimal number by 1000 shifts the decimal point three places to the right.
Write the multiplication expression as \(0.094 \times 1000\).
Shift the decimal point in 0.094 three places to the right to perform the multiplication.
Express the result as a simplified number after moving the decimal point.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Multiplication of Decimals by Powers of Ten
Multiplying a decimal number by powers of ten (like 10, 100, 1000) shifts the decimal point to the right by as many places as there are zeros. For example, multiplying 0.094 by 1000 moves the decimal three places right, converting it to 94.
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Place Value and Decimal Point Movement
Understanding place value helps in correctly moving the decimal point during multiplication or division. Each shift to the right increases the number's value tenfold, while each shift to the left divides it by ten.
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Basic Arithmetic Operations
Multiplication is one of the fundamental arithmetic operations used to combine quantities. Knowing how to multiply numbers, including decimals, is essential for solving problems involving scaling or resizing values.
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