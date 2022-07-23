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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 119
Chapter 1, Problem 119

Multiply or divide as indicated. 57.116 × 100

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1
Identify the operation: The problem asks to multiply 57.116 by 100.
Recall the rule for multiplying a decimal number by 100: When multiplying by 100, move the decimal point two places to the right.
Apply the rule: Move the decimal point in 57.116 two places to the right.
Rewrite the number after moving the decimal point to get the product.
Express the final answer as the product of 57.116 and 100 without performing the actual multiplication.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multiplication of Real Numbers

Multiplication involves combining two numbers to get their product. When multiplying decimals by whole numbers, each digit is multiplied as usual, and the decimal point is handled carefully to maintain place value.
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Introduction to Complex Numbers

Multiplying by Powers of 10

Multiplying a number by 10, 100, 1000, etc., shifts the decimal point to the right by as many places as there are zeros. For example, multiplying by 100 moves the decimal two places to the right, making calculations quicker.
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Place Value and Decimal Point Movement

Understanding place value helps in correctly moving the decimal point during multiplication. Each shift to the right increases the number's value tenfold, ensuring the product reflects the correct magnitude.
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The Number e
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