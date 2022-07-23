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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 4
Chapter 1, Problem 4

Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. 3x1/3
Matching exercise with rational exponent expressions in Column I and equivalent radical expressions in Column II.

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1
Identify the given expression: \(3x^{1/3}\). Here, the exponent \(1/3\) is a rational exponent.
Recall the rule that a rational exponent \(x^{m/n}\) can be rewritten as a radical: \(x^{m/n} = \sqrt[n]{x^m}\).
Apply this rule to \(x^{1/3}\), which means \(m = 1\) and \(n = 3\), so \(x^{1/3} = \sqrt[3]{x^1} = \sqrt[3]{x}\).
Rewrite the entire expression \(3x^{1/3}\) as \(3 \times \sqrt[3]{x}\), since the coefficient 3 remains as a multiplier.
Thus, the equivalent radical expression for \(3x^{1/3}\) is \(3 \sqrt[3]{x}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Exponents

Rational exponents express roots and powers simultaneously. An exponent in the form of a fraction a/b means the b-th root of the base raised to the a-th power, such as x^(1/3) representing the cube root of x.
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Radical Expressions

Radical expressions use root symbols to denote roots of numbers or variables. For example, the cube root of x is written as ∛x, which is equivalent to x raised to the 1/3 power.
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Equivalence Between Rational Exponents and Radicals

Rational exponents and radicals are two ways to represent the same mathematical operation. Specifically, x^(m/n) is equivalent to the n-th root of x raised to the m-th power, allowing conversion between exponential and radical forms.
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Related Practice
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