Textbook Question
Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. -3x-1/3
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Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. -3x-1/3
Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. In the term -6x2y, -6 is the ______.
The reciprocal of 6/2 is 3/1.
Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. 3x-1/3
Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. -3x1/3
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. 5-2 = 1/52