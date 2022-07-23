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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 4
Chapter 1, Problem 4

Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. 5-2 = 1/52

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1
Recall the rule for negative exponents: for any nonzero number \(a\) and integer \(n\), \(a^{-n} = \frac{1}{a^n}\).
Apply this rule to the expression \(5^{-2}\), which means \(5^{-2} = \frac{1}{5^2}\).
Compare the given equation \(5^{-2} = \frac{1}{5^2}\) with the rule and see if they match.
Since the right side of the equation is \(\frac{1}{5^2}\), which matches the rule, the statement is true.
Therefore, no correction is needed because the equation correctly represents the negative exponent.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Negative Exponents

A negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive exponent. For example, a^{-n} = 1/a^n, where a ≠ 0. This rule helps rewrite expressions with negative powers into fractions.
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Exponentiation Rules

Exponentiation rules govern how to manipulate powers, including product, quotient, and power of a power rules. Understanding these rules ensures correct simplification and transformation of expressions involving exponents.
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Evaluating and Comparing Expressions

Evaluating expressions means calculating their numerical value or rewriting them in equivalent forms. Comparing expressions involves checking if two expressions represent the same value, which is essential for determining the truth of equations.
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