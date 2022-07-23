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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 4
Chapter 1, Problem 4

Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. In the term -6x2y, -6 is the ______.

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1
Identify the parts of the term -6x^2y. The term consists of a coefficient, variables, and their exponents.
Recall that the coefficient is the numerical factor that multiplies the variables in a term.
In the term -6x^2y, the number -6 is the numerical factor multiplying the variables x and y.
Therefore, -6 is the coefficient of the term -6x^2y.
So, the blank should be filled with the word 'coefficient'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coefficient

A coefficient is the numerical factor that multiplies the variables in a term. In the term -6x²y, -6 is the coefficient because it is the number directly multiplying the variables x² and y.
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Example 4

Variables and Exponents

Variables represent unknown values and are often raised to powers called exponents. In the term -6x²y, x is raised to the power of 2, indicating x is squared, while y is to the first power.
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Rational Exponents

Terms in Algebraic Expressions

A term is a single part of an algebraic expression, consisting of coefficients, variables, and exponents combined by multiplication. Understanding terms helps identify components like coefficients and variables within expressions.
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