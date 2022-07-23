Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 49
Chapter 1, Problem 49

Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 212÷1572\(\frac{1}{2}\) \(\div\) 1\(\frac{5}{7}\)

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, convert the mixed numbers to improper fractions. For 2(1/2), multiply the whole number 2 by the denominator 2 and add the numerator 1: \(2 \times 2 + 1 = 5\), so \(2(1/2) = \frac{5}{2}\). For 1(5/7), multiply the whole number 1 by the denominator 7 and add the numerator 5: \(1 \times 7 + 5 = 12\), so \(1(5/7) = \frac{12}{7}\).
Rewrite the original expression using the improper fractions: \(\frac{5}{2} \div \frac{12}{7}\).
Recall that dividing by a fraction is the same as multiplying by its reciprocal. So, rewrite the division as multiplication by flipping the second fraction: \(\frac{5}{2} \times \frac{7}{12}\).
Multiply the numerators together and the denominators together: numerator \(5 \times 7 = 35\), denominator \(2 \times 12 = 24\), so the product is \(\frac{35}{24}\).
Simplify the fraction \(\frac{35}{24}\) if possible by finding the greatest common divisor (GCD) of 35 and 24 and dividing numerator and denominator by it. If no common factors other than 1 exist, the fraction is already in lowest terms.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mixed Numbers and Improper Fractions

Mixed numbers combine a whole number and a fraction, such as 2(1/2). To perform operations, convert mixed numbers to improper fractions by multiplying the whole number by the denominator and adding the numerator. This simplifies calculations like multiplication and division.
Recommended video:
04:22
Dividing Complex Numbers

Division of Fractions

Dividing fractions involves multiplying by the reciprocal of the divisor. For example, to divide by 1(5/7), first convert it to an improper fraction, then flip it and multiply. This method transforms division problems into multiplication ones, making them easier to solve.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:45
Radical Expressions with Fractions

Simplifying Fractions

After performing multiplication or division, simplify the resulting fraction by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor (GCD). Simplifying ensures the answer is in lowest terms, making it clearer and easier to interpret.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:45
Radical Expressions with Fractions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is true or false. {x | x is a natural number less than 3}= {1, 2}

970
views
Textbook Question

Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. √11 • √44

639
views
Textbook Question

Find each product. (5r-3t2)2

1015
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. 48/46

728
views
Textbook Question

Find each sum or difference. -2 - |-4|

1010
views
Textbook Question

Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 24a4+10a3b4a2b224a^4+10a^3b-4a^2b^2

1414
views