Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {x | x is a natural number less than 3}= {1, 2}
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Determine whether each statement is true or false. {x | x is a natural number less than 3}= {1, 2}
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. √11 • √44
Find each product. (5r-3t2)2
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. 48/46
Find each sum or difference. -2 - |-4|
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4.