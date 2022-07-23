Find each product. (5r-3t2)2

Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {x | x is a natural number less than 3}= {1, 2}
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Determine whether each statement is true or false. {x | x is a natural number less than 3}= {1, 2}
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. √11 • √44
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Find each sum or difference. -2 - |-4|
Multiply or divide, as indicated. ac + ad + bc + bd/a2 - b2 * a3 - b3/2a2 + 2ab + 2b2
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4.