Perform each division. See Examples 7 and 8. (15m3+25m2+30m)/(5m3)(15m^3+25m^2+30m)/(5m^3)

Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. -24
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Evaluate each expression. -24
For the decimal number 46.249, round to the place value indicated. (a) hundredths (b) tenths (c) ones or units (d) tens
Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II.
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. 27-(m+2n)3
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. M ∩ R
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛(16 (-2)⁴ (2)⁸)