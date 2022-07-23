Evaluate each expression. -24

Textbook Question
For the decimal number 46.249, round to the place value indicated. (a) hundredths (b) tenths (c) ones or units (d) tens
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For the decimal number 46.249, round to the place value indicated. (a) hundredths (b) tenths (c) ones or units (d) tens
For the decimal number 46.249, round to the place value indicated. (a) hundredths (b) tenths (c) ones or units (d) tens
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. 27-(m+2n)3
Perform each division. See Examples 7 and 8.
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. M ∩ R
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛(16 (-2)⁴ (2)⁸)