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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 81a
Chapter 1, Problem 81a

For the decimal number 46.249, round to the place value indicated. (a) hundredths (b) tenths (c) ones or units (d) tens

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Identify the place value to which you need to round. For example, the hundredths place is two digits to the right of the decimal point, the tenths place is one digit to the right, the ones (units) place is the digit immediately to the left of the decimal point, and the tens place is the second digit to the left of the decimal point.
Locate the digit in the specified place value for each part of the problem. For the number 46.249, the digits are: 4 (tens), 6 (ones), 2 (tenths), 4 (hundredths), and 9 (thousandths).
Look at the digit immediately to the right of the place value you are rounding to. This digit determines whether you round up or keep the digit the same. If this digit is 5 or greater, increase the digit in the place value by 1; if it is less than 5, keep the digit the same.
Apply the rounding rule for each part: (a) hundredths place, (b) tenths place, (c) ones place, and (d) tens place. Adjust the digits accordingly and replace all digits to the right of the rounding place with zeros or remove them if they are after the decimal point.
Write the rounded number for each part, ensuring the number reflects the correct place value rounding without changing digits to the left of the rounding place.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Place Value in Decimal Numbers

Place value refers to the value of a digit based on its position in a number. In decimals, places to the right of the decimal point represent tenths, hundredths, thousandths, etc. Understanding place value is essential to identify which digit to round to.
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Rounding Rules

Rounding involves adjusting a number to a specified place value. If the digit to the right of the rounding place is 5 or greater, increase the rounding digit by one; if less than 5, keep it the same. This simplifies numbers while maintaining approximate value.
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Decimal Number Structure

A decimal number consists of an integer part and a fractional part separated by a decimal point. Recognizing the integer (ones, tens) and fractional (tenths, hundredths) parts helps in correctly applying rounding to different place values.
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