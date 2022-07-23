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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 101
Chapter 1, Problem 101

Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∜32 + 3∜2

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1
Recognize that the expression involves fourth roots (also called fourth radicals). The symbol ∜x means the fourth root of x, which can be written as \(x^{\frac{1}{4}}\).
Rewrite each term using fractional exponents: \(\sqrt[4]{32} = 32^{\frac{1}{4}}\) and \(3\sqrt[4]{2} = 3 \times 2^{\frac{1}{4}}\).
Factor the expression to see if the terms have a common radical factor. Notice that both terms involve \(2^{\frac{1}{4}}\), since 32 can be expressed as a power of 2: \(32 = 2^5\).
Rewrite \(32^{\frac{1}{4}}\) as \((2^5)^{\frac{1}{4}} = 2^{\frac{5}{4}}\). Now the expression is \(2^{\frac{5}{4}} + 3 \times 2^{\frac{1}{4}}\).
Factor out the smaller power of \(2^{\frac{1}{4}}\) from both terms: \(2^{\frac{1}{4}} (2^{1} + 3)\). Simplify inside the parentheses to complete the factoring step.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radical Expressions and Roots

Radical expressions involve roots such as square roots, cube roots, and fourth roots (∜). Understanding how to interpret and simplify these roots is essential, especially recognizing that ∜32 means the fourth root of 32, which can be rewritten using exponents or prime factorization.
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Simplifying Radicals

Simplifying radicals involves expressing the radicand (the number inside the root) as a product of perfect powers and other factors. This helps to extract factors outside the radical, making addition or other operations easier. For example, breaking down 32 into powers of 2 helps simplify ∜32.
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Operations with Radicals

Adding radicals requires that the radicals have the same index and radicand. If they differ, you must simplify them first or express them with a common radical form. In this problem, understanding how to combine ∜32 and 3∜2 involves simplifying and possibly rewriting the radicals to determine if they can be combined.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10.

(3x32x+5)(x3)\(\frac{(3x^3-2x+5)}{(x-3)}\)

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Textbook Question

Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. (R ∪ N) ∩ M′

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Textbook Question

Add or subtract as indicated. 32.56 + 47.356 + 1.8

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Textbook Question

Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. 4z2+28z+49

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Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (x2/3)2/(x2)7/3

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Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression for p=-4, q=8, and r=-10. q+r / q+p

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