Simplify each rational expression. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. (Hint: Use factoring and divide out any common factors as a first step.) [2(2x-3)1/3 - (x-1)(2x-3)-2/3] / [(2x-2)-2/3]
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Chapter 1, Problem 101
Add or subtract as indicated. 32.56 + 47.356 + 1.8
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1
Identify the numbers to be added: 32.56, 47.356, and 1.8.
Align the numbers by their decimal points to prepare for addition:
\[\begin{array}{r} 32.560 \\ 47.356 \\ +\ 1.800 \end{array}\]
Add the numbers column by column starting from the rightmost decimal place, carrying over if necessary.
Write down the sum with the decimal point aligned properly.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Decimal Addition
Decimal addition involves adding numbers with decimal points by aligning the decimal points vertically. This ensures that digits of the same place value (tenths, hundredths, etc.) are added correctly. After alignment, add each column starting from the right, carrying over if necessary.
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Place Value Alignment
Place value alignment means arranging numbers so that digits with the same place value line up in columns. For decimals, this means lining up the decimal points to ensure tenths, hundredths, and thousandths are added properly. This prevents errors in calculation.
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Rounding and Precision
When adding decimals, the result should be rounded to the least precise decimal place among the numbers involved. This maintains the accuracy of the answer based on the given data. For example, if one number has only one decimal place, the sum should be rounded to one decimal place.
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