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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 102
Chapter 1, Problem 102

Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (p3)1/4/(p5/4)2

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Start by rewriting the expression clearly: \(\frac{(p^{3})^{\frac{1}{4}}}{(p^{\frac{5}{4}})^{2}}\).
Apply the power of a power rule, which states that \((a^{m})^{n} = a^{m \times n}\), to both the numerator and the denominator: numerator becomes \(p^{3 \times \frac{1}{4}}\) and denominator becomes \(p^{\frac{5}{4} \times 2}\).
Simplify the exponents by multiplying: numerator exponent is \(\frac{3}{4}\) and denominator exponent is \(\frac{10}{4}\) (which can be simplified further if desired).
Rewrite the expression as a single power of \(p\) by subtracting the exponent in the denominator from the exponent in the numerator: \(p^{\frac{3}{4} - \frac{10}{4}}\).
Simplify the exponent subtraction and rewrite the expression without negative exponents by using the property \(a^{-m} = \frac{1}{a^{m}}\) if necessary.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Laws of Exponents

The laws of exponents govern how to simplify expressions involving powers, such as multiplying powers with the same base by adding exponents, raising a power to another power by multiplying exponents, and dividing powers by subtracting exponents. These rules are essential for simplifying expressions like (p^3)^(1/4) and (p^(5/4))^2.
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Negative Exponents and Their Conversion

Negative exponents indicate the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent. For example, p^(-n) = 1/p^n. Understanding how to rewrite expressions without negative exponents is crucial, as the problem requires answers without negative exponents, ensuring all terms have positive powers.
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Simplifying Radical and Fractional Exponents

Fractional exponents represent roots, where the denominator is the root and the numerator is the power, such as p^(1/4) meaning the fourth root of p. Simplifying expressions with fractional exponents involves applying exponent rules carefully to combine and reduce terms.
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