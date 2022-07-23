Textbook Question
Round each decimal to the nearest thousandth. (a) 0.8 (line above 8) (b) 0.4 (line above 4) (c) 0.9762 (d) 0.8645
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Round each decimal to the nearest thousandth. (a) 0.8 (line above 8) (b) 0.4 (line above 4) (c) 0.9762 (d) 0.8645
Round each decimal to the nearest thousandth. (a) 0.8 (line above 8) (b) 0.4 (line above 4) (c) 0.9762 (d) 0.8645
Round each decimal to the nearest thousandth. (a) 0.8 (line above 8) (b) 0.4 (line above 4) (c) 0.9762 (d) 0.8645
Write each decimal as a fraction. (Do not write in lowest terms.) 0.4
Evaluate each expression. (-2)4
Perform each division. See Examples 7 and 8.