Textbook Question
Round each decimal to the nearest thousandth. (a) 0.8 (line above 8) (b) 0.4 (line above 4) (c) 0.9762 (d) 0.8645
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Round each decimal to the nearest thousandth. (a) 0.8 (line above 8) (b) 0.4 (line above 4) (c) 0.9762 (d) 0.8645
Round each decimal to the nearest thousandth. (a) 0.8 (line above 8) (b) 0.4 (line above 4) (c) 0.9762 (d) 0.8645
Round each decimal to the nearest thousandth. (a) 0.8 (line above 8) (b) 0.4 (line above 4) (c) 0.9762 (d) 0.8645
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛(25 (-3)⁴ (5)³ )
Simplify each complex fraction.
Evaluate each expression. -35