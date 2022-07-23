Textbook Question
Write each decimal as a fraction. (Do not write in lowest terms.) 0.104
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Write each decimal as a fraction. (Do not write in lowest terms.) 0.104
Factor each polynomial. See Example 7. (a+1)3+27
Perform each division. See Examples 7 and 8.
Evaluate each expression. -4 ∙ 5³
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. N ∪ R
Factor each polynomial. See Example 7. (x-4)3+64