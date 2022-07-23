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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 87
Chapter 1, Problem 87

Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. -813/4

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1
Recognize that the expression is \(-81^{3/4}\), which means \(-81\) raised to the power of \(\frac{3}{4}\).
Rewrite the base \(-81\) as \(-1 \times 81\) to separate the negative sign and the positive number: \((-1) \times 81\).
Express \(81\) as a power of a positive base: since \(81 = 3^4\), rewrite the expression as \((-1) \times (3^4)^{3/4}\).
Apply the power of a power rule \( (a^m)^n = a^{m \times n} \) to simplify \((3^4)^{3/4} = 3^{4 \times \frac{3}{4}} = 3^3\).
Now the expression is \((-1)^{3/4} \times 3^3\). Since the problem assumes all variables represent positive real numbers and to avoid complex numbers, consider the absolute value and rewrite the expression accordingly to eliminate negative exponents and simplify.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Exponents

Rational exponents represent roots and powers simultaneously. For example, a^(m/n) means the nth root of a raised to the mth power. Understanding how to interpret and manipulate these exponents is essential for simplifying expressions like -81^(3/4).
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Properties of Exponents

Properties such as a^(m) * a^(n) = a^(m+n) and (a^m)^n = a^(m*n) help simplify expressions with exponents. Applying these rules allows rewriting expressions to eliminate negative exponents and combine powers effectively.
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Simplifying Negative Bases with Rational Exponents

When dealing with negative bases raised to rational exponents, it's important to consider the domain and whether the expression is defined. Since variables are positive here, the negative sign is separate, and simplifying involves handling the positive base first, then applying the negative sign.
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