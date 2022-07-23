Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 81
Chapter 1, Problem 81

Simplify each complex fraction. 3p216+p1p4\(\frac{\frac{3}{p^2 - 16}\) + p}{\(\frac{1}{p - 4}\)}

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the complex fraction: \(\frac{\frac{3}{p^{2} - 16} + p}{\frac{1}{p - 4}}\).
Recognize that \(p^{2} - 16\) is a difference of squares and factor it as \(p^{2} - 16 = (p - 4)(p + 4)\).
Rewrite the numerator by expressing \(p\) as a fraction with denominator \((p - 4)(p + 4)\) to combine the terms: \(\frac{3}{(p - 4)(p + 4)} + \frac{p(p - 4)(p + 4)}{(p - 4)(p + 4)}\).
Combine the fractions in the numerator over the common denominator \((p - 4)(p + 4)\): \(\frac{3 + p(p - 4)(p + 4)}{(p - 4)(p + 4)}\).
Divide the combined numerator by the denominator \(\frac{1}{p - 4}\) by multiplying the numerator by the reciprocal of the denominator: \(\frac{3 + p(p - 4)(p + 4)}{(p - 4)(p + 4)} \times (p - 4)\), then simplify the expression.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Fractions

A complex fraction is a fraction where the numerator, denominator, or both contain fractions themselves. Simplifying involves rewriting the expression to eliminate the smaller fractions, often by finding a common denominator or multiplying numerator and denominator by the least common denominator (LCD).
Recommended video:
05:33
Complex Conjugates

Factoring Polynomials

Factoring involves expressing a polynomial as a product of simpler polynomials. Recognizing special forms like the difference of squares, e.g., p^2 - 16 = (p - 4)(p + 4), helps simplify expressions and cancel common factors in fractions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:30
Introduction to Factoring Polynomials

Operations with Rational Expressions

Rational expressions are fractions with polynomials in numerator and denominator. Adding, subtracting, multiplying, or dividing them requires finding common denominators, factoring, and simplifying by canceling common factors to reduce the expression to simplest form.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:58
Rationalizing Denominators
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. (b+3)3-27

1196
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is true or false. ∅ ∩ ∅ = ∅

1089
views
Textbook Question

Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II.

931
views
Textbook Question

Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. 27-(m+2n)3

120
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each complex fraction. [ y + 1/(y2-9) ] / [ 1/(y + 3) ]

778
views
Textbook Question

Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. M ∩ R

986
views