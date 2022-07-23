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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 80
Chapter 1, Problem 80

Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. (b+3)3-27

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1
Recognize that the expression \( (b+3)^3 - 27 \) is a difference of cubes, since \(27\) can be written as \$3^3$.
Recall the difference of cubes formula: \(a^3 - b^3 = (a - b)(a^2 + ab + b^2)\).
Identify \(a = (b+3)\) and \(b = 3\) in the expression \( (b+3)^3 - 3^3 \).
Apply the formula: write the factorization as \(((b+3) - 3)((b+3)^2 + (b+3)(3) + 3^2)\).
Simplify each factor: simplify \(((b+3) - 3)\) to \(b\), expand and simplify the quadratic expression inside the second factor.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Difference of Cubes

The difference of cubes formula states that a³ - b³ = (a - b)(a² + ab + b²). It is used to factor expressions where two perfect cubes are subtracted. Recognizing the structure allows for straightforward factoring of cubic expressions.
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Identifying Perfect Cubes

To apply the difference of cubes formula, each term must be a perfect cube. This involves recognizing expressions like (b+3)³ and 27, since 27 = 3³. Understanding how to rewrite terms as cubes is essential for correct factoring.
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Polynomial Factoring Techniques

Factoring polynomials involves breaking down expressions into simpler factors. Techniques include factoring out common terms, grouping, and special formulas like difference of cubes. Mastery of these methods helps simplify and solve polynomial equations.
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