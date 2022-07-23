Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. (b+3)3-27

Textbook Question
Write a decimal number that has 5 in the thousands place, 0 in the tenths place, and 4 in the ten-thousandths place.
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Write a decimal number that has 5 in the thousands place, 0 in the tenths place, and 4 in the ten-thousandths place.
Determine whether each statement is true or false. ∅ ∩ ∅ = ∅
In the decimal number 367.9412, name the digit that has each place value. (a) tens (b) tenths (c) thousandths (d) ones or units (e) hundredths
Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II.
Simplify each complex fraction. [ y + 1/(y2-9) ] / [ 1/(y + 3) ]
Simplify each complex fraction.