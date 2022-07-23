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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 80
Chapter 1, Problem 80

Determine whether each statement is true or false. ∅ ∩ ∅ = ∅

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Recall the definition of the intersection of two sets: \(A \cap B\) is the set of all elements that are in both \(A\) and \(B\).
Identify the sets involved: here both sets are the empty set \(\emptyset\), which contains no elements.
Apply the definition of intersection to \(\emptyset \cap \emptyset\): since there are no elements in either set, there are no elements common to both.
Therefore, the intersection \(\emptyset \cap \emptyset\) is also the empty set \(\emptyset\) because there are no shared elements.
Conclude that the statement \(\emptyset \cap \emptyset = \emptyset\) is true.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Empty Set (∅)

The empty set, denoted by ∅, is the set that contains no elements. It is unique and serves as the foundation for set theory, representing the concept of 'nothing' or 'no members' within a set.
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Set Intersection (∩)

The intersection of two sets A and B, written as A ∩ B, is the set containing all elements that are common to both A and B. If there are no common elements, the intersection is the empty set.
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Properties of the Empty Set in Intersection

The intersection of the empty set with any set, including itself, is always the empty set because there are no elements to share. Thus, ∅ ∩ ∅ = ∅ is true by definition.
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