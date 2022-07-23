Textbook Question
In the decimal number 367.9412, name the digit that has each place value. (a) tens (b) tenths (c) thousandths (d) ones or units (e) hundredths
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In the decimal number 367.9412, name the digit that has each place value. (a) tens (b) tenths (c) thousandths (d) ones or units (e) hundredths
Determine whether each statement is true or false. ∅ ∪ ∅ = ∅
Simplify each complex fraction. [ 1/(x3-y3) ] / [ 1/(x2 -y2) ]
In the decimal number 367.9412, name the digit that has each place value. (a) tens (b) tenths (c) thousandths (d) ones or units (e) hundredths
Evaluate each expression. (-4)1/2
Perform each division. See Examples 7 and 8. (9y2+12y-5)/(3y)