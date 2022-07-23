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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 79a
Chapter 1, Problem 79a

In the decimal number 367.9412, name the digit that has each place value. (a) tens (b) tenths (c) thousandths (d) ones or units (e) hundredths

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Identify the place values in the decimal number 367.9412 by understanding the position of each digit relative to the decimal point. The digits to the left of the decimal point represent whole numbers, and the digits to the right represent fractional parts.
For the tens place (a), look at the second digit to the left of the decimal point. In the number 367.9412, the digits to the left are 3 (hundreds), 6 (tens), and 7 (ones). So, the tens place digit is the second digit from the left before the decimal point.
For the tenths place (b), look at the first digit to the right of the decimal point. In 367.9412, the digits after the decimal are 9 (tenths), 4 (hundredths), 1 (thousandths), and 2 (ten-thousandths). So, the tenths place digit is the first digit after the decimal point.
For the thousandths place (c), identify the third digit to the right of the decimal point. In 367.9412, this is the digit 1, as it is the third digit after the decimal point.
For the ones or units place (d), look at the digit immediately to the left of the decimal point. In 367.9412, this is the digit 7.
For the hundredths place (e), identify the second digit to the right of the decimal point. In 367.9412, this is the digit 4.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Place Value in Whole Numbers

Place value refers to the value of a digit based on its position in a number. For whole numbers, positions to the left of the decimal point represent units, tens, hundreds, etc. For example, in 367, the digit 6 is in the tens place, meaning it represents 60.
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Place Value in Decimal Fractions

Digits to the right of the decimal point represent fractional parts of a whole, such as tenths, hundredths, thousandths, and so on. Each position is ten times smaller than the one before it. For example, in 0.9412, 9 is in the tenths place, 4 in the hundredths, and 1 in the thousandths.
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Identifying Digits by Place Value

To name a digit by its place value, locate its position relative to the decimal point. For example, the ones place is immediately left of the decimal, tens is one place further left, tenths is immediately right of the decimal, and so forth. This helps in accurately naming digits in a number.
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