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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 79b
Chapter 1, Problem 79b

In the decimal number 367.9412, name the digit that has each place value. (a) tens (b) tenths (c) thousandths (d) ones or units (e) hundredths

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1
Identify the place values in the decimal number 367.9412 by understanding the position of each digit relative to the decimal point. The digits to the left of the decimal point represent whole numbers, and the digits to the right represent fractional parts.
For the tens place, look at the second digit to the left of the decimal point. In the number 367.9412, the digits to the left are 3 (hundreds), 6 (tens), and 7 (ones). So, the tens digit is 6.
For the tenths place, look at the first digit to the right of the decimal point. In 367.9412, the digits to the right are 9 (tenths), 4 (hundredths), 1 (thousandths), and 2 (ten-thousandths). So, the tenths digit is 9.
For the thousandths place, look at the third digit to the right of the decimal point. In 367.9412, this digit is 1.
For the ones (units) place, look at the digit immediately to the left of the decimal point. In 367.9412, this digit is 7. For the hundredths place, look at the second digit to the right of the decimal point, which is 4.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Place Value in Whole Numbers

Place value in whole numbers refers to the value of a digit based on its position to the left of the decimal point. For example, in 367.9412, the digit '6' is in the tens place, meaning it represents 60.
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Place Value in Decimal Fractions

Place value in decimal fractions refers to the value of digits to the right of the decimal point. Each position represents tenths, hundredths, thousandths, etc., decreasing by a factor of ten. For instance, in 367.9412, '9' is in the tenths place.
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Identifying Digits by Place Value

To identify a digit by place value, locate its position relative to the decimal point. Digits left of the decimal are units, tens, hundreds, etc., while digits right are tenths, hundredths, thousandths, etc. This helps in naming digits correctly, such as '7' being the ones place in 367.9412.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In the decimal number 367.9412, name the digit that has each place value. (a) tens (b) tenths (c) thousandths (d) ones or units (e) hundredths

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

In the decimal number 367.9412, name the digit that has each place value. (a) tens (b) tenths (c) thousandths (d) ones or units (e) hundredths

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Textbook Question

In the decimal number 367.9412, name the digit that has each place value. (a) tens (b) tenths (c) thousandths (d) ones or units (e) hundredths

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In the decimal number 367.9412, name the digit that has each place value. (a) tens (b) tenths (c) thousandths (d) ones or units (e) hundredths

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Textbook Question

Simplify each complex fraction. m1m241m+2\(\frac{m - \frac{1}{m^2 - 4}\)}{\(\frac{1}{m + 2}\)}

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