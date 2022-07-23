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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 91
Chapter 1, Problem 91

Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (31/2)(33/2)

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Identify the expression to simplify: \((3^{1/2})(3^{3/2})\).
Recall the property of exponents that states when multiplying powers with the same base, you add the exponents: \(a^m \times a^n = a^{m+n}\).
Add the exponents: \(\frac{1}{2} + \frac{3}{2} = \frac{4}{2}\).
Simplify the sum of the exponents: \(\frac{4}{2} = 2\).
Rewrite the expression using the simplified exponent: \$3^2$ (which has no negative exponents).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Exponents

This concept involves rules for manipulating expressions with exponents, such as multiplying powers with the same base by adding their exponents. For example, a^m * a^n = a^(m+n). Understanding these properties is essential for simplifying expressions like (3^(1/2))(3^(3/2)).
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Rational Exponents

Rational exponents represent roots and powers simultaneously, where a^(m/n) means the nth root of a raised to the mth power. For instance, 3^(1/2) is the square root of 3. Recognizing and working with rational exponents helps simplify expressions involving fractional powers.
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Eliminating Negative Exponents

Negative exponents indicate reciprocals, such as a^(-n) = 1/a^n. The problem requires answers without negative exponents, so understanding how to rewrite expressions to avoid negative powers is crucial for presenting the final simplified form correctly.
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