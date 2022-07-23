Textbook Question
Factor each polynomial. See Example 7.
1145
views
Factor each polynomial. See Example 7.
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁸√5⁴
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (31/2)(33/2)
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. M′ ∩ Q
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (3t2+17t+10)/(3t+2)
Write each decimal as a fraction. (Do not write in lowest terms.) 0.087