Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 1003/2
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Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 1003/2
Evaluate each expression. (-2)5
Evaluate each expression. (-3)5
Simplify each complex fraction. [ (-2)/(x+h) - (-2)/x ] / h
Write each decimal as a fraction. (Do not write in lowest terms.) 0.82
Factor each polynomial. See Example 7. 4(5x+7)2+12(5x+7)+9