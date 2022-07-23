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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 86a
Chapter 1, Problem 86a

Simplify each complex fraction. [ (-2)/(x+h) - (-2)/x ] / h

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Start by rewriting the complex fraction clearly: \(\frac{\frac{-2}{x+h} - \frac{-2}{x}}{h}\).
Simplify the numerator by combining the two fractions: \(\frac{-2}{x+h} - \left(-\frac{2}{x}\right) = \frac{-2}{x+h} + \frac{2}{x}\).
Find a common denominator for the numerator fractions, which is \(x(x+h)\), and rewrite each fraction with this common denominator: \(\frac{-2x}{x(x+h)} + \frac{2(x+h)}{x(x+h)}\).
Combine the fractions in the numerator over the common denominator: \(\frac{-2x + 2(x+h)}{x(x+h)}\).
Now, rewrite the entire expression as a division by \(h\): \(\frac{\frac{-2x + 2(x+h)}{x(x+h)}}{h} = \frac{-2x + 2(x+h)}{x(x+h)} \times \frac{1}{h}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Fractions

A complex fraction is a fraction where the numerator, denominator, or both contain fractions themselves. Simplifying involves rewriting the expression as a single fraction by finding common denominators or multiplying numerator and denominator appropriately.
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Finding Common Denominators

When subtracting or adding fractions, you must find a common denominator to combine them into a single fraction. This involves identifying the least common multiple of the denominators and rewriting each fraction accordingly.
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Simplifying Algebraic Expressions

Simplifying algebraic expressions involves combining like terms, factoring, and reducing fractions to their simplest form. This process helps to make expressions easier to work with and understand, especially when variables and multiple terms are involved.
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