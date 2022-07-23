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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 86
Chapter 1, Problem 86

Write each decimal as a fraction. (Do not write in lowest terms.) 0.82

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Identify the place value of the decimal. Since 0.82 has two digits after the decimal point, it is in the hundredths place.
Write the decimal as a fraction with the decimal digits as the numerator and 100 as the denominator: \(\frac{82}{100}\).
Note that the problem asks not to simplify the fraction, so leave it as \(\frac{82}{100}\) without reducing.
Express the fraction clearly as the final answer in fraction form: \(\frac{82}{100}\).
Review the process: converting a decimal to a fraction involves using the place value of the last digit to determine the denominator and writing the digits as the numerator.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Decimal to Fraction Conversion

This concept involves expressing a decimal number as a fraction by identifying the place value of the decimal digits. For example, 0.82 means 82 hundredths, which can be written as 82/100.
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Place Value in Decimals

Understanding place value is crucial for converting decimals to fractions. Each digit after the decimal point represents tenths, hundredths, thousandths, etc., which determines the denominator of the fraction.
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Fraction Notation Without Simplification

The problem specifies not to simplify the fraction, meaning the fraction should be written directly from the decimal without reducing it to lowest terms. This helps in understanding the direct relationship between decimals and fractions.
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