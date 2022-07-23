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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 2
Chapter 1, Problem 2

The mixed number equivalent of the improper fraction 315\(\frac{31}{5}\) is 6156\(\frac\)15.

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1
Identify the improper fraction given, which is \(\frac{31}{5}\).
Divide the numerator by the denominator: divide 31 by 5 to find how many whole parts there are.
Determine the whole number part of the mixed number by taking the quotient from the division.
Find the remainder from the division, which will be the numerator of the fractional part of the mixed number.
Write the mixed number as the whole number part followed by the fractional part with the remainder over the original denominator, resulting in \(6\frac{1}{5}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Improper Fractions

An improper fraction is a fraction where the numerator is greater than or equal to the denominator, indicating a value equal to or greater than one. For example, 31/5 is improper because 31 is greater than 5.
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Mixed Numbers

A mixed number combines a whole number and a proper fraction, representing a value greater than one. It is used to express improper fractions in a more understandable form, such as 6(1/5) for 31/5.
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Converting Improper Fractions to Mixed Numbers

To convert an improper fraction to a mixed number, divide the numerator by the denominator. The quotient becomes the whole number, and the remainder over the denominator forms the fractional part. For 31/5, dividing 31 by 5 gives 6 with a remainder of 1, so the mixed number is 6(1/5).
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