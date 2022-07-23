Textbook Question
Write 272/3 in radical form and evaluate.
1272
views
Write 272/3 in radical form and evaluate.
Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. (d) ( 3x )-1/3
Write ∛64 using exponents and evaluate.
In the fraction 5/8, 5 is the numerator and 8 is the denominator.
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. (y2)(y5) = y7
Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. ( -3x )1/3