Textbook Question
Write 272/3 in radical form and evaluate.
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Write 272/3 in radical form and evaluate.
Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. (d) ( 3x )-1/3
Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. ( -3x )-1/3
The mixed number equivalent of the improper fraction is .
Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. ( 3x )1/3
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. 5-2 = 1/52