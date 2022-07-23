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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 84
Chapter 1, Problem 84

Write each decimal as a fraction. (Do not write in lowest terms.) 0.6

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1
Identify the place value of the decimal. Since 0.6 has one digit after the decimal point, it is in the tenths place.
Write the decimal as a fraction with the digit as the numerator and 10 raised to the number of decimal places as the denominator. For 0.6, this is \(\frac{6}{10}\).
Express the fraction without simplifying, as the problem requests not to write it in lowest terms.
Verify that the fraction correctly represents the decimal by considering the division \(6 \div 10\).
Conclude that the decimal 0.6 can be written as the fraction \(\frac{6}{10}\) without reducing it.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Decimal to Fraction Conversion

Converting a decimal to a fraction involves expressing the decimal number as a ratio of two integers. For example, 0.6 can be written as 6 over 10 because the digit 6 is in the tenths place. This step is essential before simplifying or performing further operations.
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Place Value in Decimals

Understanding place value helps identify the denominator when converting decimals to fractions. Each digit after the decimal point represents tenths, hundredths, thousandths, etc. For 0.6, the 6 is in the tenths place, so the denominator is 10.
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Fraction Notation and Simplification

A fraction is written as numerator over denominator, representing parts of a whole. Although the question specifies not to simplify, knowing that fractions can be reduced by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor is important for further study.
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