Textbook Question
Factor each polynomial. 6(4z-3)2+7(4z-3)-3
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Factor each polynomial. 6(4z-3)2+7(4z-3)-3
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. M ∪ N
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Simplify each complex fraction. [ (y+3)/y - 4/(y-1) ] / [ y/(y - 1) + 1/y ]
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 82/3
Evaluate each expression. (-2)6