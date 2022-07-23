Write each fraction in lowest terms. 18/90

Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. -|4/7|
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Evaluate each expression. -|4/7|
Find the domain of each rational expression. (3x + 7) / (4x + 2)(x - 12)
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 8k3+24k
Simplify each expression. (n6)(n4)(n)
Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∜81
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these. 6x+3x4