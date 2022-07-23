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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 13
Chapter 1, Problem 13

Evaluate each expression. -|4/7|

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1
Identify the expression to evaluate: \(-\left| \frac{4}{7} \right|\).
Recall that the absolute value \(|x|\) of a number \(x\) is the distance of \(x\) from zero on the number line, which is always non-negative. So, \(\left| \frac{4}{7} \right| = \frac{4}{7}\) because \(\frac{4}{7}\) is already positive.
Substitute the absolute value back into the expression: \(-\left| \frac{4}{7} \right| = -\frac{4}{7}\).
Understand that the negative sign outside the absolute value means you take the opposite (negative) of the absolute value result.
Therefore, the expression simplifies to \(-\frac{4}{7}\), which is the final simplified form.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value

The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, always expressed as a non-negative value. For example, |4/7| equals 4/7 because it is already positive, while |-4/7| also equals 4/7.
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Negative Sign Outside Absolute Value

When a negative sign is placed outside the absolute value, it negates the result of the absolute value operation. For instance, -|4/7| means first find |4/7| = 4/7, then apply the negative sign to get -4/7.
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Evaluating Rational Expressions

A rational expression is a fraction where the numerator and denominator are integers or algebraic expressions. Evaluating such expressions involves simplifying the fraction and applying operations like absolute value or negation correctly.
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