Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Accounting(0)
- 2. Transaction Analysis(0)
- 3. Accrual Accounting Concepts(0)
- Accrual Accounting vs. Cash Basis Accounting(0)
- Revenue Recognition and Expense Recognition(0)
- Introduction to Adjusting Journal Entries and Prepaid Expenses(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Supplies(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Unearned Revenue(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Expenses(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Revenues(0)
- Adjusting Entries: Depreciation(0)
- Summary of Adjusting Entries(0)
- Unadjusted vs Adjusted Trial Balance(0)
- Closing Entries(0)
- Post-Closing Trial Balance(0)
- 4. Merchandising Operations(0)
- Service Company vs. Merchandising Company(0)
- Net Sales(0)
- Cost of Goods Sold - Perpetual Inventory vs. Periodic Inventory(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchases(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - Freight Costs(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchase Discounts(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchasing Summary(0)
- Periodic Inventory - Purchases(0)
- Periodic Inventory - Freight Costs(0)
- Periodic Inventory - Purchase Discounts(0)
- Periodic Inventory - Purchasing Summary(0)
- Single-step Income Statement(0)
- Multi-step Income Statement(0)
- Comprehensive Income(0)
- 5. Inventory(0)
- Merchandising Company vs. Manufacturing Company(0)
- Physical Inventory Count, Ownership of Goods, and Consigned Goods(0)
- Specific Identification(0)
- Periodic Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost(0)
- Perpetual Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost(0)
- Financial Statement Effects of Inventory Costing Methods(0)
- Lower of Cost or Market(0)
- Inventory Errors(0)
- 6. Internal Controls and Reporting Cash(0)
- 7. Receivables and Investments(0)
- Types of Receivables(0)
- Net Accounts Receivable: Direct Write-off Method(0)
- Net Accounts Receivable: Allowance for Doubtful Accounts(0)
- Net Accounts Receivable: Percentage of Sales Method(0)
- Net Accounts Receivable: Aging of Receivables Method(0)
- Notes Receivable(0)
- Introduction to Investments in Securities(0)
- Trading Securities(0)
- Available-for-Sale (AFS) Securities(0)
- Held-to-Maturity (HTM) Securities(0)
- Equity Method(0)
- 8. Long Lived Assets(0)
- Initial Cost of Long Lived Assets(0)
- Basket (Lump-sum) Purchases(0)
- Ordinary Repairs vs. Capital Improvements(0)
- Depreciation: Straight Line(0)
- Depreciation: Declining Balance(0)
- Depreciation: Units-of-Activity(0)
- Depreciation: Summary of Main Methods(0)
- Depreciation for Partial Years(0)
- Retirement of Plant Assets (No Proceeds)(0)
- Sale of Plant Assets(0)
- Change in Estimate: Depreciation(0)
- Intangible Assets and Amortization(0)
- Natural Resources and Depletion(0)
- Asset Impairments(0)
- Exchange for Similar Assets(0)
- 9. Current Liabilities(0)
- 10. Time Value of Money(0)
- 11. Long Term Liabilities(0)
- 12. Stockholders' Equity(0)
- Characteristics of a Corporation(0)
- Shares Authorized, Issued, and Outstanding(0)
- Issuing Par Value Stock(0)
- Issuing No Par Value Stock(0)
- Issuing Common Stock for Assets or Services(0)
- Retained Earnings(0)
- Retained Earnings: Prior Period Adjustments(0)
- Preferred Stock(0)
- Treasury Stock(0)
- Dividends and Dividend Preferences(0)
- Stock Dividends(0)
- Stock Splits(0)
- 13. Statement of Cash Flows(0)
- 14. Financial Statement Analysis(0)
- Horizontal Analysis(0)
- Vertical Analysis(0)
- Common-sized Statements(0)
- Trend Percentages(0)
- Discontinued Operations and Extraordinary Items(0)
- Introduction to Ratios(0)
- Ratios: Earnings Per Share (EPS)(0)
- Ratios: Working Capital and the Current Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Quick (Acid Test) Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Gross Profit Rate(0)
- Ratios: Profit Margin(0)
- Ratios: Quality of Earnings Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Inventory Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Average Days in Inventory(0)
- Ratios: Accounts Receivable (AR) Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Average Collection Period (Days Sales Outstanding)(0)
- Ratios: Return on Assets (ROA)(0)
- Ratios: Total Asset Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Fixed Asset Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Profit Margin x Asset Turnover = Return On Assets(0)
- Ratios: Accounts Payable Turnover(0)
- Ratios: Days Payable Outstanding (DPO)(0)
- Ratios: Times Interest Earned (TIE)(0)
- Ratios: Debt to Asset Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Debt to Equity Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Payout Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Dividend Yield Ratio(0)
- Ratios: Return on Equity (ROE)(0)
- Ratios: DuPont Model for Return on Equity (ROE)(0)
- Ratios: Free Cash Flow(0)
- Ratios: Price-Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio)(0)
- Ratios: Book Value per Share of Common Stock(0)
- Ratios: Cash to Monthly Cash Expenses(0)
- Ratios: Cash Return on Assets(0)
- Ratios: Economic Return from Investing(0)
- Ratios: Capital Acquisition Ratio(0)
- 15. GAAP vs IFRS(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Introduction(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Classified Balance Sheet(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Recording Differences(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Adjusting Entries(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Merchandising(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Inventory(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Fraud, Internal Controls, and Cash(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Receivables(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Long Lived Assets(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Liabilities(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Stockholders' Equity(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Statement of Cash Flows(0)
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Analysis and Income Statement Presentation(0)
14. Financial Statement Analysis
Ratios: Quality of Earnings Ratio
14. Financial Statement Analysis
Ratios: Quality of Earnings Ratio: Videos & Practice Problems
13 of 0
Problem 13