In a thermodynamic study, a scientist focuses on the properties
of a solution in an apparatus as illustrated. A solution is
continuously flowing into the apparatus at the top and out at
the bottom, such that the amount of solution in the apparatus
is constant with time. (b) If the inlet
and outlet were closed, what type of system would it be
