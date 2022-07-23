Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 23c
Chapter 5, Problem 23c

(c) By what means can the internal energy of a closed system increase?

Hey everyone, we're asked to identify the correct statement that describes how to change the internal energy of an isolated system. Now, before we look at our answer choices, let's go ahead and define an isolated system as we've learned, an isolated system cannot exchange he or work with its surroundings. Now, looking at our answer choices, we already know A and B. Are incorrect because we stated that an isolated system cannot exchange heat or work with its surroundings. So this means that the internal energy of an isolated system is constant. Now, I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
