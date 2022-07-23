Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry Problem 22a
Chapter 5, Problem 22a

In a thermodynamic study, a scientist focuses on the properties of a solution in an apparatus as illustrated. A solution is continuously flowing into the apparatus at the top and out at the bottom, such that the amount of solution in the apparatus is constant with time. (a) Is the solution in the apparatus a closed system, open system, or isolated system?

Diagram of an apparatus showing solution flow with inlet and outlet for thermodynamic study.

Video transcript

Hey everyone welcome back. We need to determine the type of system for the liquid described in the setup shown below. So we are given an illustration of this apparatus here, and according to the prompt, this apparatus allows from or allows the continuous flow of liquid to go from the bottom in the inlet and to exit from the top of our apparatus through the outlet. And so at any point, according to the prompt, the volume of our liquid remains constant. Now, according to the prompt, because we have this continuous flow of liquid, we can recognize that we have an exchange of kinetic energy of our liquid, so we can say the kinetic energy of the solution because we should recognize that our solution here that is entering the apparatus represents our system and our surroundings would be the outside of our apparatus. We can say the environment outside of the apparatus specifically. So according to the prompt, this continuous flow of liquid corresponds to the exchange of kinetic energy of our liquid solution and the exchange of matter. Where the matter here would be our liquid making up our solution with the environment. Or we can say rather with these surroundings. And we should recall that any time we have the possibility of an exchange of energy and matter between a system and its surroundings that describes our system as being open. And so we could therefore confirm that choice. B would be the only correct choice describing the type of system that we have here. We have a open system because we have the exchange of the kinetic energy of the liquid making up our solution, which is our system, as well as the exchange of matter, which is our liquid that makes up our solution with its surroundings outside of the apparatus. And so B is our final answer. If you have any questions, please leave them down below, and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) The electrostatic force (not energy) of attraction between two oppositely charged objects is given by the equation F = k (Q1Q2/d2) where k = 8.99⨉109N-m2/C2, Q1 and Q2 are the charges of the two objects in Coulombs, and d is the distance separating the two objects in meters. What is the electrostatic force of attraction (in Newtons) between an electron and a proton that are separated by 1⨉102 pm?

1554
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A sodium ion, Na+, with a charge of 1.6⨉10-19 C and a chloride ion, Cl - , with charge of -1.6⨉10-19 C, are separated by a distance of 0.50 nm. How much work would be required to increase the separation of the two ions to an infinite distance?

2921
views
Textbook Question

A magnesium ion, Mg2+, with a charge of 3.2⨉10-19 C and an oxide ion, O2-, with a charge of -3.2⨉10-19 C, are separated by a distance of 0.35 nm. How much work would be required to increase the separation of the two ions to an infinite distance?

1928
views
Textbook Question

In a thermodynamic study, a scientist focuses on the properties of a solution in an apparatus as illustrated. A solution is continuously flowing into the apparatus at the top and out at the bottom, such that the amount of solution in the apparatus is constant with time. (b) If the inlet and outlet were closed, what type of system would it be

332
views
Textbook Question

(a) According to the first law of thermodynamics, what quantity is conserved?

577
views
Textbook Question

(c) By what means can the internal energy of a closed system increase?

605
views