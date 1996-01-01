Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. d. HC2H3O2(aq) + K2CO3(aq)¡ H2O(l ) + CO2( g) + KC2H3O2(aq)

