Write the formula for each ionic compound. a. copper(II) chloride

Hey everyone, welcome back. Our question here wants us to provide the formula for Cobalt two. They assign it. So cobalt is one of our transition medals and we know that it has a plus two charge since we have that roman numeral two listed right here And they assign is one of our poly atomic ions and we know it has a -1 charge. And when we combine the two we can do our criss cross method and we end up with cobalt two, I assign it with a subscript of two after Earth, I assign it in order to balance out our plus two charge from our cobalt. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

