Textbook Question
Calculate the formula mass for each compound. a. MgBr2 b. HNO2 c. CBr4 d. Ca(NO3)2
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. b. 9.85×1019 CCl2F2 molecules c. 1 water molecule
Name each ionic compound. a. Mg3N2 b. KF c. Na2O d. Li2S f. KI e. CsF
Write the formula for each acid. a. hydrofluoric acid b. hydrobromic acid c. sulfurous acid
Name each acid. a. HI(aq) b. HNO3(aq) c. H2CO3(aq)
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction.
c. Sulfur dioxide gas reacts with oxygen gas to form sulfur trioxide gas.
d. Gaseous ammonia (NH3) reacts with gaseous oxygen to form gaseous nitrogen monoxide and gaseous water.