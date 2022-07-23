Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
Tro 4th Edition Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations Problem 43a,b,c,d,e
Chapter 3, Problem 43a,b,c,d,e

Write the formula for each ionic compound. a. sodium hydrogen sulfite b. lithium permanganate c. silver nitrate d. potassium sulfate e. rubidium hydrogen sulfate

Identify the cation and anion in the compound. For silver nitrate, the cation is silver (Ag) and the anion is nitrate (NO3).
Determine the charge of each ion. Silver typically has a +1 charge, denoted as Ag+. The nitrate ion has a -1 charge, denoted as NO3-.
Combine the ions in a ratio that neutralizes the total charge. Since both Ag+ and NO3- have charges of +1 and -1 respectively, they combine in a 1:1 ratio.
Write the formula by placing the cation first followed by the anion. Since the charges balance in a 1:1 ratio, no additional subscripts are needed.
The formula for silver nitrate is AgNO3.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable compound. The overall charge of the compound is neutral, balancing the total positive and negative charges.
Nitrate Ion

The nitrate ion (NO3-) is a polyatomic ion consisting of one nitrogen atom covalently bonded to three oxygen atoms, carrying a -1 charge. It is commonly found in various ionic compounds, where it pairs with cations to form stable structures. Understanding the charge and composition of the nitrate ion is essential for writing the correct formula for compounds containing it.
Silver Ion

The silver ion (Ag+) is a monovalent cation, meaning it has a +1 charge. Silver typically forms ionic compounds by combining with anions, such as the nitrate ion. Recognizing the charge of the silver ion is crucial for determining the correct stoichiometry when writing the formula for silver nitrate, which is AgNO3.
Calculate the formula mass for each compound. a. MgBr2 b. HNO2 c. CBr4 d. Ca(NO3)2

Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. b. 9.85×1019 CCl2F2 molecules c. 1 water molecule

Name each ionic compound. a. Mg3N2 b. KF c. Na2O d. Li2S f. KI e. CsF

Write the formula for each acid. a. hydrofluoric acid b. hydrobromic acid c. sulfurous acid

Name each acid. a. HI(aq) b. HNO3(aq) c. H2CO3(aq)

Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction.

c. Sulfur dioxide gas reacts with oxygen gas to form sulfur trioxide gas.

d. Gaseous ammonia (NH3) reacts with gaseous oxygen to form gaseous nitrogen monoxide and gaseous water.

