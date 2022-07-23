Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable compound. The overall charge of the compound is neutral, balancing the total positive and negative charges.

Nitrate Ion The nitrate ion (NO3-) is a polyatomic ion consisting of one nitrogen atom covalently bonded to three oxygen atoms, carrying a -1 charge. It is commonly found in various ionic compounds, where it pairs with cations to form stable structures. Understanding the charge and composition of the nitrate ion is essential for writing the correct formula for compounds containing it.