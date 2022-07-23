Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable compound. The overall charge of the compound must be neutral, which is achieved by balancing the charges of the constituent ions. Recommended video: Guided course 02:11 02:11 Ionic Compounds Naming

Copper(I) Ion Copper(I) refers to the copper ion with a +1 charge, denoted as Cu⁺. This indicates that copper has lost one electron, resulting in a cation. Understanding the oxidation state of copper is crucial for determining the correct formula of the ionic compound it forms with other ions, such as iodate. Recommended video: Guided course 02:28 02:28 Exceptions (I)