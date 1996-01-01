Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Fluorocarbons (compounds that contain both carbon
and fluorine) were, until recently, used as refrigerants.
The compounds listed in the following table are all gases
at 25 °C, and their solubilities in water at 25 °C and 1
atm fluorocarbon pressure are given as mass percentages.
(a) For each fluorocarbon, calculate the molality of a saturated solution.
Fluorocarbon Solubility (mass %)
CF4 0.0015
CClF3 0.009
CCl2F2 0.028
CHClF2 0.30