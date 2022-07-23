Fluorocarbons (compounds that contain both carbon and fluorine) were, until recently, used as refrigerants. The compounds listed in the following table are all gases at 25 °C, and their solubilities in water at 25 °C and 1 atm fluorocarbon pressure are given as mass percentages. (c) Infants born with severe respiratory problems are sometimes given liquid ventilation: They breathe a liquid that can dissolve more oxygen than air can hold. One of these liquids is a fluorinated compound, CF 3 (CF 2 ) 7 Br. The solubility of oxygen in this liquid is 66 mL O 2 per 100 mL liquid. In contrast, air is 21% oxygen by volume. Calculate the moles of O 2 present in an infant’s lungs (volume: 15 mL) if the infant takes a full breath of air compared to taking a full “breath” of a saturated solution of O 2 in the fluorinated liquid. Assume a pressure of 1 atm in the lungs.