A series of anions is shown below:
The anion on the far right is called 'BARF' by chemists, as its common abbreviation sounds similar to this word. (b) What is the electron-domain geometry around the central B in BARF?
A series of anions is shown below:
The anion on the far right is called 'BARF' by chemists, as its common abbreviation sounds similar to this word. (b) What is the electron-domain geometry around the central B in BARF?
Carbon disulfide (CS2) boils at 46.30 °C and has a density of 1.261 g/mL. (a) When 0.250 mol of a nondissociating solute is dissolved in 400.0 mL of CS2, the solution boils at 47.46 °C. What is the molal boiling-point-elevation constant for CS2?
A series of anions is shown below:
The anion on the far right is called 'BARF' by chemists, as its common abbreviation sounds similar to this word. (a) What is the central atom and the number of electronpair domains around the central atom in each of these anions?
At ordinary body temperature (37 °C), the solubility of N2 in water at ordinary atmospheric pressure (1.0 atm) is 0.015 g/L. Air is approximately 78 mol % N2. (b) At a depth of 100 ft in water, the external pressure is 4.0 atm. What is the solubility of N2 from air in blood at this pressure?
Fluorocarbons (compounds that contain both carbon and fluorine) were, until recently, used as refrigerants. The compounds listed in the following table are all gases at 25 °C, and their solubilities in water at 25 °C and 1 atm fluorocarbon pressure are given as mass percentages. (a) For each fluorocarbon, calculate the molality of a saturated solution.