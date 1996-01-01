Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Some theories of aging suggest that free radicals cause certain
diseases and perhaps aging in general. As you know from the
Lewis model, such molecules are not chemically stable and will
quickly react with other molecules. According to certain theories,
free radicals may attack molecules within the cell, such as
DNA, changing them and causing cancer or other diseases. Free
radicals may also attack molecules on the surfaces of cells, making
them appear foreign to the body’s immune system. The immune
system then attacks the cells and destroys them,
weakening the body. Draw Lewis structures for each free radical
implicated in this theory of aging.
c. OH