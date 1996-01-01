Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
The kinetic energy of a rolling billiard ball is given by
KE = 12 mv2. Suppose a 0.17-kg billiard ball is rolling down a
pool table with an initial speed of 4.5 m/s. As it travels, it loses
some of its energy as heat. The ball slows down to 3.8 m/s and
then collides head-on with a second billiard ball of equal mass.
The first billiard ball completely stops and the second one rolls
away with a velocity of 3.8 m>s. Assume the first billiard ball is
the system. Calculate q.