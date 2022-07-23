Chapter 6, Problem 94

Methanol (CH3OH) has been suggested as a fuel to replace gasoline. Find ΔH °rxn, and determine the mass of carbon dioxide emitted per kJ of heat produced. Use the information from the previous exercise to calculate the same quantity for octane, C8H18. How does methanol compare to octane with respect to global warming?

